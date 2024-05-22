Bronny James opens up on challenges of being 'Lebron James's son'

Bronny James says it's tough being LeBron James's son. — AFP/File

LeBron James's son, Bronny, who declared for the 2024 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft last month says it's "tough" being the son of the legendary basketball player.

In an interview with NBA Central this week, Bronny, the eldest of LeBron's three kids, said: "It's tough. A lot of criticism gets thrown my way, but you know, I've got to deal with it.

"[My critics] don't know what I've been through ... I just try to make the best of [the] opportunities that's given to me."

The 19-year-old guard, who only has one season of college basketball at the University of Southern California under his belt, also spoke about his decision to jump from the college division to the pros.

He explained: "You know I always want to end up where I'm happy the most. [My] mom has always told me you know, 'take me where my heart wants me to be,' and I just found happiness in what I'm doing right now, and I feel like that's where I want myself to be at."

Last month, the college freshman announced his intention to join his father in the NBA if he is drafted this June.

In July 2023, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a practice session, mounting concerns that he may not be ready to go pro despite an impressive performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month.