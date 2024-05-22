 

Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret

Jelly Roll attended the ACM Awards held on May 17, 2024

Jelly Roll just got candid about a very light-hearted habit of his that he developed overtime.

The CMT award winning artist let his fans in on a little secret that he has kept as Jelly Roll spoke to Audacy’s Sabrina at the 59th annual ACM Awards which were held the previous week.

"Can I tell you a frivolous habit I have?" the Son of a Sinner crooner said before adding, "Don't judge me for this, y'all. I promise I grew up very humble, but I only wear socks once."

The 39-year-old artist admitted that he tends to buy socks "in bulk" to avoid re-wearing them, explaining, "It's the most frivolous thing I've done with my success."

"I'm sorry, I hope I didn't let nobody down with that," he stated, further saying, "but when you're fat, you can't have stinky feet too, so you gotta have fresh socks!"

Jelly Roll has embarked on a health journey to reduce his weight and detailed the progress to PEOPLE magazine, "I've been really kicking a**, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

