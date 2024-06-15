Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'

Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton have been the new 'it' couple in Bridgerton's season three.



From being talked about for their steamy carriage romance to breaking furniture pieces, the core aspect of their allure is that the reel couple is simply a 'rulebreaker' if we hear it from Nicola Coughlan.

“They’re constantly breaking rules,” Coughlan, 37, recently told TheWrap. “They’re sneaky, they seem like little sweeties, but they’re always breaking rules.”

While Colin showed restraint and responsibility in dealing with his first love interest Marina Thompson— who tried to lure him into physical contact without marriage —the Colin we now find to be in love with his best friend-turned-fiancee, Penelope, doesn't mind breaking that rule with her.

“They both love that — Colin is a big rule breaker, they like to break the rules,” Newton, 31, added. “Something about that era as well — the danger of it — makes it quite sexy — being forbidden. But I think, at that moment, they’re so in love that everything else...”

Coughlan also explained how she understood the assignment. “Everything washes away. The world doesn’t matter in that moment,” she added before detailing about her motivation behind improvising on her own.

“I thought like, ‘Oh, God, I don’t want it to be like a dance routine where they tell you to kiss for this many seconds and touch for this many seconds’ — that feels really stagnant and I feel like I can read that in scenes when it happens,” Coughlan said.

She recalled implementing the expectations of the intimacy coordinators who urged that the characters should appear to 'feel safe and free in how [they] do things.'