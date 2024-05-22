Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes’s performance in his latest film

Kevin Costner talked about his son, Hayes's performance in his film Horizon: An American Saga.



During his latest appearance on ABC’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the 69-year-old actor was asked by the host if he has paid his teenage son for casting him.

Kevin Costner, who co-wrote, directed, and produced his new film quipped, “He didn't have to audition.”

“Listen, I know these parts are so important in people's career, so I don't just hand them out like candy,” he added.

The show host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly said, “Oh, I was going to ask if I could be in it.”

The country star continued to say that he wanted Hayes to be in the film but for a shorter screen time.

“It was something I could have him with me,” Kevin said.

Kevin who played the lead role in the film, was named Hayes Ellison and according to him, he had started working on it in 1988.

“In 2024, I'm finally making it. But I named my son Hayes. And he was 13 years old and I thought, I really have to make this movie. And I looked at him, and I said, 'You know, I want you to be in this movie’,” he added.

He went on to say, “ If you see it, it's a devastating moment. It's a moment you never want to have to experience, but the choice that he makes also will put a lump in your throat. When you see what he does.”

Kevin’s movie Horizon: An American Saga premiered on Sunday, May 19 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.