 

Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her

Kelly Osbourne Kelly Osbourne has previously been speculated for using weight loss drugs

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her

Kelly Osbourne opened up about being called ‘too fat’ by a film executive.

On Wednesday, during the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, the 39-year-old actress recalled the moment of being fat-shamed in the 2000s but unable to identify the executive.

She began by saying, “When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he was putting golf balls into a cup.”

Kelly continued, “And gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she said.

Back then she had played the role of Lindsay Lohan’s best friend in Freaky Friday.

She further recalled, “And he was just saying, ‘You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight’.”

However, due to her mother Sharon Osbourne’s cancer diagnosis, Kelly left it.

Meanwhile, her brother Jack Osbourne who was also part of the podcast, labeled the incident ‘the most L.A. s*** ever.’

Kelly quipped, “I know as he's putting golf balls into a cup in his office. And I was just, like, this is the most insulting f****** [thing].”

Moreover, few past months, Kelly has been speculated for using Ozempic, a weight loss drug because of her drastic weight loss.

However, she denied the rumors during her interview with Extra saying, “I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from.”

Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film
Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans
Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans
Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X