Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her

Kelly Osbourne opened up about being called ‘too fat’ by a film executive.

On Wednesday, during the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, the 39-year-old actress recalled the moment of being fat-shamed in the 2000s but unable to identify the executive.

She began by saying, “When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office and he was putting golf balls into a cup.”

Kelly continued, “And gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she said.

Back then she had played the role of Lindsay Lohan’s best friend in Freaky Friday.

She further recalled, “And he was just saying, ‘You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight’.”

However, due to her mother Sharon Osbourne’s cancer diagnosis, Kelly left it.

Meanwhile, her brother Jack Osbourne who was also part of the podcast, labeled the incident ‘the most L.A. s*** ever.’

Kelly quipped, “I know as he's putting golf balls into a cup in his office. And I was just, like, this is the most insulting f****** [thing].”

Moreover, few past months, Kelly has been speculated for using Ozempic, a weight loss drug because of her drastic weight loss.

However, she denied the rumors during her interview with Extra saying, “I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from.”