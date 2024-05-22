 

Jennifer Lopez 'in better shape' than ever amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are facing divorce rumors after getting married in 2021

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is concentrating on herself amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors.

Her trainers Dodd Romero and Tracy Anderson told US Weekly that she’s in her peak physical condition.

“Jennifer’s in better shape now than she’s ever been. She’s tough [and] really doesn’t ever complain about anything. Wherever I tell her to go, she’ll go,” they told the outlet.

According to them, JLo trains three days a week and includes three sets of hanging ab raises, rope crunches and weighted sumo-style plié squats in her workout.

“We do a 10-move leg program focusing on the glutes and the cinching of the waist. Moving is part of Jennifer’s core values. She does what she needs to do,” Tracy shared further.

The insider tea on her gym life comes amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck as sources privy to In Touch claimed last week, “The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” 

