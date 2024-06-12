 
Emma Corrin takes ‘big step' with boyfriend Rami Malek

Emma Corrin and her boyfriend Rami Malek started dating last summer

June 12, 2024

Emma Corrin has taken her relationship with her boyfriend, Rami Malek, to the next level by “moving in together.”

An insider spilled to The Sun that things are really "serious" between the Crown star and Rami as they have moved into a £5million home in Hampstead.

“They have got a £5million house together in Hampstead and moved in together a few weeks ago,” the source claimed.

The tipster further revealed, “Rami and Emma are both really serious about each other. Even though they've only been dating for 11 months they are moving quickly because for them, this relationship feels like forever."

'Their friends have said they wouldn't be surprised if Rami proposed soon,” an insider added before signing off.

For those unversed, Emma and Rami began dating last summer and the couple made their romance official when they were spotted locking lips during an outing in London last September.

