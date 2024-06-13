Scotty McCreery recalls Priscilla Presley's compliment during early career

Scotty McCreery is looking back at a moment with Priscilla Presley he holds dear.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, the American Idol winner was asked about his favourite performance from the competition.

Scotty, now 30-year-old, recalled it was during the rock and roll week when he sang Elvis Presley's That's All Right, Mama. However, Scotty maintained that it was Priscilla's sweet compliment that is more endearing to him.

"I love that guy [Elvis], but the kicker was that Priscilla was there at the show, and I got to talk with her between commercial breaks," Scotty said as he remembered his 2011 backstage conversation with Priscilla, now 79.

"She looked at me, and she said, ‘Scotty, can I tell you something?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, Priscilla.'"

"Elvis would’ve loved you," he quoted Priscilla as he went on to explain his biggest motivation.

"Oh my God. I had to sing after that! But that was the best compliment I’ve ever received."



Scotty, aged 16 at the time, was pronounced the winner during the which he won at age 16 during the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011.

As of recently, Scotty released his fifth studio album Rise & Fall on May 10, which reflects on how far he's come ever since.

