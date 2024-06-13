 
Geo News

Scotty McCreery recalls Priscilla Presley's compliment during early career

Scotty McCreery remembers endearing moment with Priscilla Presley during career's beginning

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Scotty McCreery recalls Priscilla Presley's compliment during early career

Scotty McCreery is looking back at a moment with Priscilla Presley he holds dear.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, the American Idol winner was asked about his favourite performance from the competition. 

Scotty, now 30-year-old, recalled it was during the rock and roll week when he sang Elvis Presley's That's All Right, Mama. However,  Scotty maintained that it was Priscilla's sweet compliment that is more endearing to him.

"I love that guy [Elvis], but the kicker was that Priscilla was there at the show, and I got to talk with her between commercial breaks," Scotty said as he remembered his 2011 backstage conversation with Priscilla, now 79. 

"She looked at me, and she said, ‘Scotty, can I tell you something?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, Priscilla.'" 

"Elvis would’ve loved you," he quoted Priscilla as he went on to explain his biggest motivation. 

"Oh my God. I had to sing after that! But that was the best compliment I’ve ever received."

Scotty, aged 16 at the time, was pronounced the winner during the which he won at age 16 during the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011.

As of recently, Scotty released his fifth studio album Rise & Fall on May 10, which reflects on how far he's come ever since. 

Jude Law reveals shocking method he used to play King Henry VIII
Jude Law reveals shocking method he used to play King Henry VIII
‘General Hospital' honours late star Johnny Wactor
‘General Hospital' honours late star Johnny Wactor
Taylor Swift parties with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Andrew Scott, more: See pics
Taylor Swift parties with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Andrew Scott, more: See pics
Emma Corrin takes ‘big step' with boyfriend Rami Malek
Emma Corrin takes ‘big step' with boyfriend Rami Malek
Sara Ramírez announces divorce proceedings three years after separation
Sara Ramírez announces divorce proceedings three years after separation
Rihanna shares her plans on having more kids: 'I hope so'
Rihanna shares her plans on having more kids: 'I hope so'
Rapper Chrisean Rock handcuffed after bringing baby to court
Rapper Chrisean Rock handcuffed after bringing baby to court
Steve Carell recalls Taylor Swift's gesture that made him a Swiftie
Steve Carell recalls Taylor Swift's gesture that made him a Swiftie
Kylie Minogue opens up about her 'rollercoaster' moods
Kylie Minogue opens up about her 'rollercoaster' moods
Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids
Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids
Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS