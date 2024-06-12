Sara Ramírez announces divorce proceedings three years after separation

Sara Ramírez initiates divorce proceedings three years after separation

Sara Ramírez has formally filed for divorce from husband Ryan DeBolt, three years after their separation.



Ramírez listed the date of separation as January 2018 — more than three years before they announced the split on social media.

The And Just Like That... alum, who identified as 'non-binary' in 2020 and prefers they/them pronouns, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason to end their marriage.



However, the Grey’s Anatomy star refrained from discussing the reason at length in their breakup announcement on social media

In a now-deleted Instaram post from July 2021, Ramírez conveyed, "Ryan and I are no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths."



"Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms," the Tony Award-winning actor continued on to add as well.

Ramírez has requested their assets to be divided per their prenuptial agreement and spousal support was also refused by either party.



Ramírez, 48, and DeBolt, 43, exchanged vows in 2012. Ramírez is currently embracing their role as a real life activism and serving on the board of True Colors United after exiting Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That... in second season.