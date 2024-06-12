Taylor Swift parties with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Andrew Scott, more: See pics

Taylor Swift had a fun night out with pals Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge and more

Taylor Swift was spotted partying in Notting Hill with a complete girl squad and Andrew Scott.

Taylor’s London squad included Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Haim sisters Este and Danielle and music icon Chrissie Hynde.

The Down Bad hitmaker went to Argentinean restaurant Casa Cruz with her big group as she enjoys a break from the Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old made a glamorous figure in a black corset with matching black pants and covered it up with a grey coat. She wore the same clock necklace that she sore to the Grammys.

She completed her look with her classic red lip and heels that matched her lip color.

In addition to Taylor, Phoebe and Cara also donned Stella MCartney outfits for the outing.

As for the only male member of the squad, Andrew Scott, he looked dapper in a blue shirt covered up with a black coat and brown pants and white sneakers. Scott left beaming with his Fleabag co-star Pheobe after the fun time.

He recently gushed over Taylor’s new album The Tortured Poets Department, which is reportedly named after his group chat with her ex Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal called Tortured Man Club.