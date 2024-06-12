 
Geo News

Taylor Swift parties with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Andrew Scott, more: See pics

Taylor Swift had a fun night out with pals Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge and more

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Taylor Swift had a fun night out with pals Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge and more

Taylor Swift was spotted partying in Notting Hill with a complete girl squad and Andrew Scott.

Taylor’s London squad included Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Haim sisters Este and Danielle and music icon Chrissie Hynde.

The Down Bad hitmaker went to Argentinean restaurant Casa Cruz with her big group as she enjoys a break from the Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old made a glamorous figure in a black corset with matching black pants and covered it up with a grey coat. She wore the same clock necklace that she sore to the Grammys.

She completed her look with her classic red lip and heels that matched her lip color.

In addition to Taylor, Phoebe and Cara also donned Stella MCartney outfits for the outing.

As for the only male member of the squad, Andrew Scott, he looked dapper in a blue shirt covered up with a black coat and brown pants and white sneakers. Scott left beaming with his Fleabag co-star Pheobe after the fun time.

He recently gushed over Taylor’s new album The Tortured Poets Department, which is reportedly named after his group chat with her ex Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal called Tortured Man Club. 

‘General Hospital' honours late star Johnny Wactor
‘General Hospital' honours late star Johnny Wactor
Emma Corrin takes ‘big step' with boyfriend Rami Malek
Emma Corrin takes ‘big step' with boyfriend Rami Malek
Sara Ramírez announces divorce proceedings three years after separation
Sara Ramírez announces divorce proceedings three years after separation
Rihanna shares her plans on having more kids: 'I hope so'
Rihanna shares her plans on having more kids: 'I hope so'
Rapper Chrisean Rock handcuffed after bringing baby to court
Rapper Chrisean Rock handcuffed after bringing baby to court
Steve Carell recalls Taylor Swift's gesture that made him a Swiftie
Steve Carell recalls Taylor Swift's gesture that made him a Swiftie
Kylie Minogue opens up about her 'rollercoaster' moods
Kylie Minogue opens up about her 'rollercoaster' moods
Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids
Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids
Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face pressure from loved ones to get engaged
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face pressure from loved ones to get engaged
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri's styling habits in rare talk
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri's styling habits in rare talk