'Summer House' star West Wilson breaks silence on his split with Ciara Miller

West Wilson and Ciara Miller announced their separation in December 2023

June 14, 2024

 
Summer House star West Wilson has finally broken his silence on his split with Ciara Miller.

During part 2 of season 8 of the show resumed on Thursday, the 28-year-old blamed himself for his breakup with the TV personality.

“I apologize for, obviously, hurting you and I don’t want you to … you said you ‘got got’ earlier tonight and I don't love hearing that,” West replied to show host Andy Cohen, who asked him if he had any regrets about how things played out with Ciara.

He further said, “But my feelings were genuine, I think I just expressed myself maybe too late after it was too late to, you know, figure things out.”

“But I'm sorry overall for hurting you and it’s obviously still painful. I mean, it's painful for me too. It's my fault, so,” he added before signing off.

Recently, West announced that his relationship with Ciara continued into fall. After that, in December 2023, the two announced their separation.

