Jennifer Lopez 'done' with 'doomed' marriage to Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “over” trying to salvage her doomed marriage with Ben Affleck.

An insider claimed to DailyMail that the actress has reached her wit’s end and no longer feels she can do any "more" to save her relationship with the filmmaker.

“Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse,” the source revealed.



“The hours are really long, he is working hard at it and it’s a lot to juggle with marriage and kids. So sometimes he is not in the best mood,” a tipster went on.

Sharing the main reason why J. Lo left her 51-year-old husband, the confidant said, “If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her. Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer.”



“I think the world saw that in photos like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn’t smile. If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her,” explained the insider.

The source continued that J.Lo is upset about the end of her nuptials but “is trying to make the best of it by working out, spending time with her twins Max and Emme, and making new plans for 2025.”