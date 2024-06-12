‘General Hospital’ honours late star Johnny Wactor

General Hospital has paid heartfelt tribute to late cast member Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022.

The tribute in question was shared in a title of the card soap opera's episode on Tuesday.

For those unversed, Johnny was fatally shot and killed on May 25 in Los Angeles after confronting three men allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. He was 37.

After the incident, the star's brother, Grant, confirmed the news of the actor’s passing.

“He was a good person,” Johnny’s brother told People at that time. “He was taken way too early, and no one should be taken like this at all. He touched a lot of people.”

“He believed in his core values to the end, and he lived life to the fullest the way he wanted to. And he was happy doing that," he added.