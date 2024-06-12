 
Geo News

‘General Hospital' honours late star Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor was fatally shot and killed on May 25 in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

‘General Hospital’ honours late star Johnny Wactor

General Hospital has paid heartfelt tribute to late cast member Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022.

The tribute in question was shared in a title of the card soap opera's episode on Tuesday.

For those unversed, Johnny was fatally shot and killed on May 25 in Los Angeles after confronting three men allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. He was 37.

After the incident, the star's brother, Grant, confirmed the news of the actor’s passing.

“He was a good person,” Johnny’s brother told People at that time. “He was taken way too early, and no one should be taken like this at all. He touched a lot of people.”

“He believed in his core values to the end, and he lived life to the fullest the way he wanted to. And he was happy doing that," he added.

Taylor Swift parties with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Andrew Scott, more: See pics
Taylor Swift parties with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Andrew Scott, more: See pics
Emma Corrin takes ‘big step' with boyfriend Rami Malek
Emma Corrin takes ‘big step' with boyfriend Rami Malek
Sara Ramírez announces divorce proceedings three years after separation
Sara Ramírez announces divorce proceedings three years after separation
Rihanna shares her plans on having more kids: 'I hope so'
Rihanna shares her plans on having more kids: 'I hope so'
Rapper Chrisean Rock handcuffed after bringing baby to court
Rapper Chrisean Rock handcuffed after bringing baby to court
Steve Carell recalls Taylor Swift's gesture that made him a Swiftie
Steve Carell recalls Taylor Swift's gesture that made him a Swiftie
Kylie Minogue opens up about her 'rollercoaster' moods
Kylie Minogue opens up about her 'rollercoaster' moods
Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids
Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids
Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face pressure from loved ones to get engaged
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face pressure from loved ones to get engaged
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri's styling habits in rare talk
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri's styling habits in rare talk