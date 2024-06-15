Kevin Bacon looks back at ‘Footloose' with nostalgic audition tape

Kevin Bacon appeared a dance loving teenager in 1984 hit 'Footloose'

Kevin Bacon is taking a trip down memory lane with his audition tape for 1984 movie Footloose, which made the actor a household name.

At a Tribeca Film Festival retrospective event, Kevin admitted that he didn’t understand at first how vital dancing was to the movie. The actor, 65, said he at first thought to just dance around for the audition tape.

"The weird thing is that I didn't really get the extent of the dancing from the script," he confessed.

"They said something along the lines of ‘Oh, you're gonna have to have a dance audition.’ I thought ‘What? I’m not a dancer.’ But I said ‘I love to dance. I've been dancing since I was in high school’ — because I like girls. So I said, you don't need a choreographer — just turn on the music and turn on the cameras and I’ll dance around, I have no problem doing that," he recalled.

The You Should Have Left actor added: “They said 'No, you don't understand what we're going for here.’ "

In Footloose, Kevin played a teenager who moves to a town where a local minister outlawed dancing. He soon falls for the minister’s daughter and the two rebel against the ban on dancing by planning a senior prom at their high school.