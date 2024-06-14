Brittany Mahomes shares recovery update following back injury

Brittany Mahomes has shared a 'fresh' health update with her fans as she continues to recover from a recent back injury.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the 28-year-old athlete revealed that her back pain has resolved by posting a video of herself from the gym.

In the shared video, Brittany can be seen doing an overhead lift with a couple of dumbbells.

“Back pain has resolved so we are slowly getting back to overhead lifts with lighter weight," she captioned the video.

This new update comes after Britney announced on May 24 that she believes she is "fully recovered."

“I’m doing great,” Mahomes told E! News at that time. “My back is no longer broken, so that's good."

“I’m still in the gym. I'm finally, I think, fully recovered and back to doing what I've always been able to do. I'm staying on top of my health, and being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me,” added Brittany, who shares daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III with her hubby Patrick Mahomes.



In March 2024, Brittany revealed that she fractured her pelvic floor.