Leah McSweeney makes new claims in lawsuit against Andy Cohen

Leah McSweeney has filed a new lawsuit against Andy Cohen amid an ongoing case against him and other top producers.



The former Real Housewives of New York City star previously took Cohen and other topnotch producers to court in February for allegedly capitalising on her struggle with alcohol during the reality show.

The RHNYC alum made new claims on Tuesday to the same lawsuit about how Cohen responded to her initial suit where she accused him of attempting to exploit her struggle with alcohol to drive up ratings for the reality show.

In her amended suit filed in New York, the reality star claimed that Cohen attemped to scare her off and silence any other cast member who might speak up against him.

In her filings, she mentioned that Cohen 'retaliated' by having his lawyers threaten her in public, humiliate her in the press and try to get her blackballed in the entertainment industry.

McSweeney is suing executive producers Cohen based on her experience in two seasons of RHONY in 2020 and 2021 on Bravo, as well as a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on sister streamer Peacock in 2023

The February lawsuit also states that Cohen, production company Shed Media, and the networks saw her drinking problem as potential drama generator and set out to cash in on it.

She claimed that the Cohen and team tried to replicate the success of earlier seasons— where cast members became unstable —by pushing McSweeney to drink as well as doing cocaine with some of the Housewives stars and extended special professional favors.

It is pertinent to mention that Cohen has denied all her allegations and Bravo said a third-party investigation has cleared him of wrongdoing.

Cohen, Bravo and Shed have sought to have McSweeney’s original suit dismissed as of right now.