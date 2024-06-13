Taylor Swift sings Olivia Newton-John hits 'really loud' with pals

Taylor Swift had a fun night out with he friends including Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Lena Dunham, and more amid U.K stop of her Eras Tour.

According to PEOPLE report, on Tuesday, Swift enjoyed her night singing Olivia Newton-John's Grease track Hopelessly Devoted to You with pals.

The source told the outlet, "they were all singing it on this balcony. It was really loud!"

An insider added, "they were in the club from around 8:30 p.m. to past midnight. So they all had a good time... Taylor was fully making sure all her guests were taken care of and really well looked after."

The Love Story hitmaker looked happy as she arrived with the Haim sisters and Lena as per sources.

"She was happy. They were all laughing and joking as they walked in. Above the front door of the club, there's an outdoor balcony area and they all sat outside for the whole evening. You could really hear them. They were so loud chatting away, really laughing and joking," the source stated.

During her outing with pals, Swift looked casual in black corset top and black pants with oversized gray jacket.

Swift is set to perform her upcoming Eras Tour shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, London, and Dublin.