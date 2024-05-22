 

Kelly Osbourne recalls time on 'Fashion Police' slamming ex co-host

Kelly Osbourne hosted the American fashion TV series before she left in 2015

Kelly Osbourne just recalled her time on Fashion Police and did not hold back on expressing her true sentiments.

The English TV personality recalled her experience on The Osbournes Podcast, which aired on Tuesday, May 21.

Along with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, mother, Sharon Osbourne and brother, Jack Osbourne, the family discussed the time when Kelly worked for the American TV series.

The 39-year-old podcast host worked at E!'s former fashion commentary show which was directed by the late Joan Rivers, which Kelly described as "the best job I've ever had."

Kelly hosted the show that ran from 2010 to 2017, alongside fashion editor George Kotsiopoulos and E! News co-anchor Giuliana Rancic.

When he mother mentioned Rancic, Kelly clapped back saying, "We don't need to give her any f****** anything.”

For the unversed, Kelly Osbourne protested against a comment Rancic made on Fashion Police, commenting on Zendaya’s 2015 Oscars look saying she looked like she smelled of “weed” and “patchouli.”

Jake Osbourne further explained on the podcast saying, “Kelly kind of took the stand of, like, ‘That's f***** up. I don't wanna work with someone like that.’”

