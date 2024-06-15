 
Geo News

Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role

Oscar-winner Russell Crowe shared director Peter Jackson conversation made him turned down 'Lord of the Rings' role

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Russell Crowe explains why he said no to 'Lord of the Rings' role

The Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe revealed he has no regrets of turning down the role in Lord of the Rings.

In an interview with British GQ, Crowe, who was initially approached for the role of Aarogorn in the trilogy shared that his conversation with director Peter Jackson turned him off.

Sharing that he 'don't' have any regrets of turning down the role, Crowe said, "I very much felt the studio were making that decision, not the film director."

He continued, "and I talked to Peter Jackson over the phone, and he wasn’t saying the sort of things that directors were saying to you if they were really trying to attract you to a project. And I just kind of got a sense that he already had somebody else in mind that he wanted to do. And me stepping forward and saying yes was actually going to get in his way."

"So there’s a nuance in that conversation that other people might not hear — we’re both New Zealanders — in his own way without him saying anything negative, that he had another plan. So I just left it at that," he further added.

However, the role of Aarogorn in Lord of the Rings trilogy was then passed to Viggo Mortensen.

Peter Jackson is now returning as the producer of new Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum, scheduled to release in 2026.

Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Meghan Markle 'blink rates' changed as Harry told her off at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton to trigger 'keyboard warriors' with her big return for Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton to trigger 'keyboard warriors' with her big return for Trooping the Colour
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Rapper Ice-T on how musical tours changed after marrying Coco Austin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited for Trooping the Colour?
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
Prince George's words to Kate Middleton at Trooping the Color revealed
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
'No surprise' Meghan Markle would vanquish Royals at Trooping the Colour spotlight
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton sends message of peace with appearance at Trooping the Color
‘Note of caution' issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis
‘Note of caution' issued as Kate Middleton makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo
Kate Middleton calms Prince Louis nerves on Buckingham Palace balcony: Photo
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Kate Middleton peaks through Palace balcony, watches birthday parade with kids
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news video
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news