Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney didn't deny romance rumors deliberately?

May 22, 2024

Glen Powell recently opened up about the romance rumors he and Sydney Sweeney faced during their Anyone But You days.

The 35-year-old actor shared that he and the Euphoria actress, who also produced the hit romcom, had offers from several streamers but they had something else in mind.

“We had offers from every streamer, and it was guaranteed [paydays] and a much bigger budget, but Syd and I really have a very similar worldview about Hollywood. We said, ‘If we make this on a streamer, it won’t have any cultural impact,’” she shared.

On the other hand, gossip sites started reporting on their rumored romance as they spiced it up with the fact that Sydney remains engaged to one of the film’s producers whereas Glen had just called it quits with his long-time girlfriend Gigi Paris.

However, according to the Top Gun actor, the duo didn’t interfere with the headlines as they agreed that it only sparked the audience’s interest in the film

“I kept coming back to something that Cruise had said, which was, ‘The world’s going to become really loud, and it’s your decision how much you turn up or down the volume’ because the world did get really loud, but I didn’t know where those dials were. I was like, ‘I know we talked about this, but I don’t know how to work this console.’”

On the other hand, Glen shared that Sydney was like, “This is all good.”

