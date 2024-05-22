Where to watch Euro 2024 for free?

Here's how you can watch Euro 2024 matches for free. — Reuters

European Championship or Euro 2024 is set to commence on June 15 where the group stage opener will be held between Germany and Scotland and the second between Hungary and Switzerland.

To watch the major matches for free, there is a channel about which many football fans have never heard about.

Those people who are not heading to Germany to watch their favourite teams in action, are making plans to watch it at home or with friends.

To see the matches, Sportbible reported that the BBC and ITV will share the rights in the UK, as is usually the case for European Championships and World Cups.

The broadcaster is to release a new BBC channel for football lovers to watch as it is launching a new iPlayer Euros channel, which will show the 27 games on BBC One and BBC Two.

The channel will also feature analysis, highlights, reports and other supporting segments apart from the sport.

According to an announcement from BBC Sport, its Euros coverage will be presented by Gary Lineker, Alex Scott, Gabby Logan, and Mark Chapman.

The first match of England is slated against Serbia on June 16 and their second match against Denmark is on June 20. You can watch both the matches on the BBC.