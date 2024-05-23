Ben Affleck enjoys dinner out amid marital problems with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was seen enjoying dinner in Santa Monica, California, amid rumours of marital strain with Jennifer Lopez.

According to PEOPLE report, Affleck appeared relaxed and cheerful as he dined at a restaurant on May 21.

The Way Back actor was spotted sporting his wedding ring during his outing.

Sources told the outlet that Affleck appeared to be in upbeat moon during the evening, describing, "He was in a great mood... He seemed very relaxed and happy. Everyone chatted and seemed to enjoy."

While Affleck was spotted in California, his wife Jennifer Lopez was attending the premiere of her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, in Mexico City.

Several outlets have suggested that the pair, who tied the knot in 2022, are currently facing challenges in their marriage.

Despite ongoing marital issues rumours, Affleck remains committed to his work, currently filming for The Accountant 2, the sequel to his 2016 action film.