 

Britney Spears to become 'better' amid 'drug' use

Britney Spears opens up about her goals as reports paint disturbing image of her

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Britney Spears to become better amid drug use
Britney Spears to become 'better' amid 'drug' use

Britney Spears has taken a vow that is to become a better person, as sources claim she is using drugs.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker shares her thoughts with her followers in a mirror selfie, "Majestic teachings — The word of the week for me is Intention … What are your intentions ??? I wanna be a better person and be more gentle in the way I speak to myself !!!".

It marks a positive message from the Grammy winner amid the unstable news she was covered with.

Starting with her alleged drama at the Chateau Marmont, where it was said her foot was injured during a dispute with her reported partner, Paul Richard Soliz.

Not to mention, the insiders sound alarm over what they say is an urgent need for a new conservatorship as they believe the mother-of-two is doing drugs, according to OK! Magazine.

Britney, however, strongly denied this, saying she was completely fine.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some ---- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" she wrote.

Hugh Jackman shocks agent with secret 'Deadpool & Wolverine' decision
Hugh Jackman shocks agent with secret 'Deadpool & Wolverine' decision
'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery recalls confusing moment with Taylor Swift
'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery recalls confusing moment with Taylor Swift
Justin Bieber adores Hailey's baby bump in Japan: See photo
Justin Bieber adores Hailey's baby bump in Japan: See photo
Jennifer Lopez will 'respond' to ex-Diddy video in interview?
Jennifer Lopez will 'respond' to ex-Diddy video in interview?
Glen Powell steps away from Hollywood, rejects 'Jurassic' film offer
Glen Powell steps away from Hollywood, rejects 'Jurassic' film offer
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake move away from L.A. for privacy
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake move away from L.A. for privacy
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage 'not in the best place'?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage 'not in the best place'?
Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney didn't deny romance rumors deliberately?
Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney didn't deny romance rumors deliberately?
Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about how acting 'turned out well' for him
Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about how acting 'turned out well' for him
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her