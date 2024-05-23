Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend gives peek into playtime with daughter

Georgina Rodriguez spends quality time with daughter. — Instagram/@geroginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has given fans a peek into her playtime with her daughter as they power through the heat in Riyadh.

The 30-year-old Argentine-Spanish influencer recently updated her Instagram story with a snap showing herself accompanying her daughter as she played with some clay.

She also added a temperature sticker showing the scorching temperature of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where she has lived since last year after her boyfriend joined Al Nassr in 2022.

She also shared a snap showing some boiled eggs and avocado on small pieces of bread that the duo may have snacked on to energise.

Georgina Rodriguez gives peek into qualty time with daughter. — Instagram/@georginagio

Rodriguez often shares photos and videos of moments she spends with her family on social media.

Earlier this week, she shared a video of one of her younger daughters pulling a major gymnastics move in slow-mo, boasting her athletic skills that may have inherited from her athletically active parents.

Ronaldo, 39, is currently busy making appearances for Al Nassr and extending his European Championship records.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is set to face Al Riyadh today and it is unclear if his girlfriend will be attending the match.

Rodriguez is often spotted supporting her beau from the VIP boxes.