Cate Blanchett under fire for describing herself as 'middle class'

Cate Blanchett is facing criticism after declaring herself ‘middle class’ despite an estimated net worth of $95 million.

Earlier this week, the 55-year-old actress attended a United Nations press conference where she made the statement.

At the event, when she asked about her experience as a UN goodwill ambassador and giving refugee filmmakers a platform, the Tar actress answered, “I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class.”

“And I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world,” she added.

Encouraging others to create ‘dialogue’ with refugees, the Carol star said, “I’ve met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives.”

But the court of public opinion started trolling the star on social media, rejecting Kate's 'middle class' claim.



One of the internet users wrote on X, “You think you’re middle class, Cate Blanchett?” while another ranted: “I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she ‘middle class’ she’s been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated $90 million,” One of the internet user wrote.



A third raged: “‘Middle class’ my a**.”