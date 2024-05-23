Kate Hudson reveals surprising year long break from dating in her 30s

Kate Hudson revealed that she ‘took a full year off’ to stop her negative dating ‘pattern’.



In a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 45-year-old actress opened up about taking a break from dating.

According to Hudson, it was her therapist who recommended her to do so.

Hudson told the host Alex Cooper, “I took a full year off, I was like, 'What?' I couldn't floor no, yea, none of it. But it was great."

At the time Hudson was ‘thirty something’ when she decided to go through the process.

The Almost Famous star further added, “I was at that place where I was, like, I don't wanna keep repeating any patterns anymore. I have a great therapist who was, like, 'I can help you, but you have to do it.”

Moreover, the songstress noted that she quit giving men her number, she said, “Basically, I was like, OK. Well, I guess I can't even text guys.”

However, the process was ‘very uncomfortable’ for Hudson but she felt ‘strangely empowering,’ and within six months she started to ‘see things much more clearly’.

"There was no desire for me to be doing anything that had anything to do with potential, you know, flirtation," she said.

The Bride Wars star admitted that being single during that period and following her therapist helped her to meet her now fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

