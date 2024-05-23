Khloe Kardashian calls back time spent with Caitlyn Jenner

Khloe Kardashian call back time spent with Caitlyn Jenner

Khloe Kardashian was not happy to have Caitlyn Jenner in season five of their Hulu series.

On Wednesday, during the season five premiere of the reality show, Khloe recalled the time she spent with Caitlyn who she used to called her father for 24 years.

Khloe said, "Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants. I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn't trying to paint us in the most beautiful light.”

“I just know she wouldn't like that about her," she added.

Khloe went on to say, “This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too. And I was very close to Bruce. Bruce and I... I used to lay in bed with him and watch Unsolved Mysteries all the time.”

It is pertinent to mention that Caitlyn who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner, was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015 was stepfather to Kris’s four children including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian which she had from a previous marriage.

Moreover, Bruce and Kris also share two daughters of their own, Kylie Jenner and Kendell Jenner.