 

Khloe Kardashian calls back time spent with Caitlyn Jenner

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner expressed disappointment for Caitlyn Jenner’s participation in 'The Kardashians'

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Khloe Kardashian calls back time spent with Caitlyn Jenner
Khloe Kardashian call back time spent with Caitlyn Jenner

Khloe Kardashian was not happy to have Caitlyn Jenner in season five of their Hulu series.

On Wednesday, during the season five premiere of the reality show, Khloe recalled the time she spent with Caitlyn who she used to called her father for 24 years.

Khloe said, "Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants. I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn't trying to paint us in the most beautiful light.”

“I just know she wouldn't like that about her," she added.

Khloe went on to say, “This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too. And I was very close to Bruce. Bruce and I... I used to lay in bed with him and watch Unsolved Mysteries all the time.”

It is pertinent to mention that Caitlyn who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner, was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015 was stepfather to Kris’s four children including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian which she had from a previous marriage.

Moreover, Bruce and Kris also share two daughters of their own, Kylie Jenner and Kendell Jenner. 

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 'husband of my dreams' on wedding anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 'husband of my dreams' on wedding anniversary
Kate Hudson gushes about her ‘lovely' fiance Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson gushes about her ‘lovely' fiance Danny Fujikawa
Sophie Turner breaks cover after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Sophie Turner breaks cover after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Elton John not 'fading to black' with new music just around the corner
Elton John not 'fading to black' with new music just around the corner
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner react to Scott Disick's transformation
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner react to Scott Disick's transformation
Vanessa Hudgens calls 'The Masked Singer' triumph as 'empowering'
Vanessa Hudgens calls 'The Masked Singer' triumph as 'empowering'
Lizzo updates fans with new music
Lizzo updates fans with new music
Courteney Cox recreates hilarious 'Friends' scene
Courteney Cox recreates hilarious 'Friends' scene
'The Good Doctor' cast bids farewell with heartfelt tributes
'The Good Doctor' cast bids farewell with heartfelt tributes
Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on dating habits despite celibacy
Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on dating habits despite celibacy
Kate Hudson reveals surprising year long break from dating in her 30s
Kate Hudson reveals surprising year long break from dating in her 30s
Cate Blanchett under fire for describing herself as 'middle class'
Cate Blanchett under fire for describing herself as 'middle class'