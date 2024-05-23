 

Kelly Rowland back to Cannes red carpet after embarrassing brawl

Kelly Rowland exudes confidence at Cannes after a shocking incident a day earlier

May 23, 2024

Kelly Rowland showed up in an elegant one shoulder gown and a frown at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The Coffee singer seemed apprehensive as she walked the stairs for the premiere of The Count of Monte Cristo, the same spot where she had rudely behaved with a female security personnel a day earlier. 

The Destiny's Child member could be heard yelling 'don’t talk to me like that' and 'you're not my mother' on the steps of the venue just before the premiere of Marcello Mio on May 21.

It all began when Kelly was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot and a security personnel told her to move, Daily Mail reported. 

An insider told the outlet that Kelly tried to ignore it before they persisted, leading to an altercation as Kelly was then seen raising her pointer finger in the female staffer's face and she scolded the security personnel.

“Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that,” a lip reader quoted to Page Six. “You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that,” Kelly could be seen telling the guard. 

A month prior, Kelly reportedly walked off a morning news show Today Show where she was supposed to cohost only over a subpar dressing room. 

