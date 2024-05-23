Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 'husband of my dreams' on wedding anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian just celebrated her marriage with Travis Barker as the couple marked their two-year anniversary.

The 45-year-old Lemme founder took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images featuring pictures from the couple’s wedding in Portofino, Italy.

"2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams forever with you @travisbarker," the Poosh lifestyle mogul captioned her post, paying a loving tribute to her husband.

Barker, who married The Kardashians star on May 15, 2022, took to the comments section and returned his wife’s loving wish with a heartfelt comment, writing, "My dream wife, forever with you."

While, Selma Blair wished the couple a “happy anniversary” further exclaiming, “These photographs…”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married each other in a dreamy wedding ceremony, held in Italy where the bride wore a white corset minidress and a embroidered dramatic veil and the groom wore a tuxedo, as can be seen in all ten pictures the reality TV star uploaded.

The couple also welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November 2023, and confirmed his name as Rocky in December.