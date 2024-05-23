 

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 'husband of my dreams' on wedding anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker tied the knot on May 15, 2022

May 23, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian just celebrated her marriage with Travis Barker as the couple marked their two-year anniversary.

The 45-year-old Lemme founder took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images featuring pictures from the couple’s wedding in Portofino, Italy.

"2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams forever with you @travisbarker," the Poosh lifestyle mogul captioned her post, paying a loving tribute to her husband.

Barker, who married The Kardashians star on May 15, 2022, took to the comments section and returned his wife’s loving wish with a heartfelt comment, writing, "My dream wife, forever with you."

While, Selma Blair wished the couple a “happy anniversary” further exclaiming, “These photographs…”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married each other in a dreamy wedding ceremony, held in Italy where the bride wore a white corset minidress and a embroidered dramatic veil and the groom wore a tuxedo, as can be seen in all ten pictures the reality TV star uploaded.

The couple also welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November 2023, and confirmed his name as Rocky in December.

