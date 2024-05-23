 

Brad Pitt aims to 'punish' Angelina Jolie for leaving amid legal drama?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways back in 2016, just two years after their marriage

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Brad Pitt aims to punish Angelina Jolie for leaving amid legal drama?
Brad Pitt aims to 'punish' Angelina Jolie for leaving amid legal drama?

Brad Pitt's legal matters with respect to the French winery he once shared with ex, Angeline Jolie have taken a subtly different course.

A source has claimed to PEOPLE magazine that the quest for Jolie to disclose her past non-disclosure agreements in their Château Miraval court case is a way to "punish" her.

An insider close to the 48-year-old Tomb Raider actress also told the outlet that Pitt, "and his team know that these NDAs are never going to see the light of day at trial," amid a judge's recent order for Jolie to present eight years' worth of NDAs.

Rather, "this is all for the press," the source stated, adding, "They also know that this will force Angelina to spend resources tracking all of this information down, which is just another way to drain her resources and punish her for leaving."

Meanwhile a source close to the 60-year-old Legends of the Fall actor claimed to PEOPLE magazine that, “The other side introduced the NDA issue into what is a straightforward business dispute, so it's ironic that they are now complaining about it." 

Kate Hudson delivers debut performance of song 'Glorious' on 'The Voice'
Kate Hudson delivers debut performance of song 'Glorious' on 'The Voice'
Kelly Rowland back to Cannes red carpet after embarrassing brawl
Kelly Rowland back to Cannes red carpet after embarrassing brawl
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 'husband of my dreams' on wedding anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 'husband of my dreams' on wedding anniversary
Kate Hudson gushes about her ‘lovely' fiance Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson gushes about her ‘lovely' fiance Danny Fujikawa
Sophie Turner breaks cover after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Sophie Turner breaks cover after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Khloe Kardashian calls back time spent with Caitlyn Jenner
Khloe Kardashian calls back time spent with Caitlyn Jenner
Elton John not 'fading to black' with new music just around the corner
Elton John not 'fading to black' with new music just around the corner
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner react to Scott Disick's transformation
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner react to Scott Disick's transformation
Vanessa Hudgens calls 'The Masked Singer' triumph as 'empowering'
Vanessa Hudgens calls 'The Masked Singer' triumph as 'empowering'
Lizzo updates fans with new music
Lizzo updates fans with new music
Courteney Cox recreates hilarious 'Friends' scene
Courteney Cox recreates hilarious 'Friends' scene
'The Good Doctor' cast bids farewell with heartfelt tributes
'The Good Doctor' cast bids farewell with heartfelt tributes