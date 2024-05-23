Brad Pitt aims to 'punish' Angelina Jolie for leaving amid legal drama?

Brad Pitt's legal matters with respect to the French winery he once shared with ex, Angeline Jolie have taken a subtly different course.

A source has claimed to PEOPLE magazine that the quest for Jolie to disclose her past non-disclosure agreements in their Château Miraval court case is a way to "punish" her.

An insider close to the 48-year-old Tomb Raider actress also told the outlet that Pitt, "and his team know that these NDAs are never going to see the light of day at trial," amid a judge's recent order for Jolie to present eight years' worth of NDAs.

Rather, "this is all for the press," the source stated, adding, "They also know that this will force Angelina to spend resources tracking all of this information down, which is just another way to drain her resources and punish her for leaving."

Meanwhile a source close to the 60-year-old Legends of the Fall actor claimed to PEOPLE magazine that, “The other side introduced the NDA issue into what is a straightforward business dispute, so it's ironic that they are now complaining about it."