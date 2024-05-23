Why Caitlin Clark is more popular compared to other WNBA stars?

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (L) is a popular WNBA star. — Reuters

An American journalist and lawyer revealed new insights about what makes WNBA’s Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark so popular among basketball fans.

While speaking during an ABC News talk show, Sunny Hostin termed the White and petty privilege that helped the 22-year-old former Iowa forward to rise in the ranks of popularity.

Referring to WNBA, the co-host of the outlet’s show The View stated: “I do think that there is a thing called pretty privilege. There is a thing called White privilege. There is a thing called tall privilege, and we have to acknowledge that, and so part of it is about race, because if you think about the Brittney Griners of the world, why did she have to go to play in Russia? Because they wouldn’t pay her.”

The 55-year-old lawyer also stated earlier that she had no issue with Caitlin Clark bringing the WNBA some much-needed attention.

Hostin said: "Now, Caitlin Clark is bringing this money, these sponsorships, we hope, into the league and other players will benefit from it. But I do think that she is more relatable to more people because she’s White because she’s attractive."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin maintained during the discussion that she became a fan of the WNBA because the athlete was “so fun to watch,” without anything to her skin colour.

Clark recently signed a whopping $28 million deal with Nike.

Last week’s Indiana Fever were crushed for the fourth consecutive time. They lost their last game against Connecticut Sun by 88-84 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.