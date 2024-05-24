 

Lady Gaga eyed for villain role in future 'Mad Max' movie?

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Mad Max Saga director George Miller hints at casting Lady Gala as a villain in the next installment.

Talking to BuzzFeed at the Canadian red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Miller expressed his admiration for Gaga.

When he was asked, "which pop diva would he want to cast as a villain in the next Mad Max movie?" Miller suggested Lady Gaga.

He said, "Well, I've got to say I'm a huge fan of Lady Gaga... Whatever she tries she's fantastic. I think everything she's done has really blown me away."

Gaga's potential role in the Mad Max series comes as no surprise given her previous experience portraying complex characters, including her critically acclaimed performance as the blood-hungry Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel.

While Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, is scheduled to release on May 24, 2024, Lady Gaga is set to star in Joker: Folie à Deux, a psychological thriller film, hitting theatres on October 4.

