Travis Scott ‘freaking out' about Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship

Travis Scott is worried about being replaced by Timothée Chalamet in Kylie Jenner's life

Travis Scott is reportedly upset about Kylie Jenner’s romance with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Travis and Kylie dated on and off from April 2017 to late 2022 and share two kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

The Circus Maximus rapper is "completely freaking out," per an insider who says Travis never expected the Khy founder’s relationship with the Dune star to last this long.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced and hates the idea of another man around his kids. He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion — they talk all the time," the mole explained.

"Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothée would last this long. Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot. Her future is with Timothée,” they added.

The mom-of-two was first linked to the Wonka star when her car was spotted parked outside his Beverly Hills home multiple times. The duo then went public with their romance in September 2023 with PDA at a Beyonce concert.

Kylie and Timothee’s relationship was plagued with breakup rumors around April 2024 when Dune 2 came out. The couple has since kept their relationship under wraps and haven’t been seen together in public. They were recently photographed at an event, which finally put an end to the breakup rumors.