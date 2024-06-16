Kevin Costner's ‘new era' after Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner called it quits after 18 years of marriage

Kevin Costner is "relieved" to be done with his messy divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner last May after 18 years of marriage and three kids together, Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14.

Per an insider, the Yellowstone star is "really focused" after the divorce, noting, "This feels like a new era for him."

The tipster added to Us Weekly: "He wished they could have worked things out.”

"Kevin would still have a relationship with Christine but she will not communicate with him unless it’s regarding the younger kids," the source shared.

Another insider claimed that the hand bag designer "didn’t really give Kevin an opportunity to try and fix things" and the actor was blindsided by the divorce filing.

Costner has since apparently moved on with singer Jewel. The duo were seen getting cozy at Necker Island during a charity event. The duo have reportedly been friends for years and share similar interests.

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," a tipster previously said of the duo. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."

"There’s no pressure of expectation here. Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special,” they added.