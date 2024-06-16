Lupita Nyong'o gets candid on her dream project in Hollywood

Lupita Nyong'o has revealed what she really wants to do next

Lupita Nyong'o wants to do something very different from her previous projects in Hollywood.

Lupita Paramount Pictures and Hollywood Confidential recently hosted an event to honor the 41-year-old actress’ diverse acting portfolio. Lupita appeared in 12 Years a Slave which won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

She became known to even wider audiences with her role in Marvel’s Black Panther as Chadwick Boseman’s love interest. The Oscar winner has also appeared in the movie Us, which was a horror flick.

During the event, she announced that she now wants to do rom-coms.

"Please tell everybody I'm looking for the rom-com. I am here. I'm taking calls. Listen, if I need to audition, I'll do it. I'm dying to do a comedy. Dying to do a comedy," she told People.

"I'm trying to tell these executives that I'm funny and that I can be lighthearted and light-footed. But I do have more dramatic roles in the can than light ones, so someone's just got to take a chance with me,” she added.

“So consider this my open application," she declared

Lupita will next be seen in John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Day One.