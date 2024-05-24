 

Ben Affleck's close friend reacts to Jennifer Lopez separation rumours

Ben Affleck’s friend Jason Mewes calls his, Jennifer Lopez's wedding 'sincere and real'

May 24, 2024

Ben Affleck’s close friend, Jason Mewes, addressed the rumours surrounding the actor’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez during a recent interview.

Mewes, who starred with Affleck in 1999 Dogma and 2001 Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back among other movies and was also a guest to his Georgia wedding to JLo, said he would be ‘shocked’ if they part ways.

“I’m being sappy,” the actor told TMZ, before recalling their dream wedding in South Carolina, “When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [to be] very sincere and real.”

Although Mewes hasn't been in contact with Affleck since his wedding to Lopez, he expressed skepticism about claims that the Gone Girl star has moved out of their shared Beverly Hills residence due to marital issues.

“Maybe he’s busy working and she’s working and it’s too much with the kids,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s what it is — I don’t know.”

“He may not want random people coming in out of the house while rehearsing,” he added.

Rumours about Affleck and Lopez parting ways swirled after In Touch Weekly reported that the couple is headed to ‘divorce’ after they failed to make a joint appearance in 47 days.

Later, a source told Us Weekly that Affleck and Lopez were “having issues” in their marriage and that Affleck, who is filming the sequel of his 2016 movie Accountant, has moved out of their L.A. residence.

However, another insider insisted that Affleck and Lopez are not calling it quits. 

