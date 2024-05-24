 

Kelly Rowland breaks silence on Cannes security incident

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Kelly Rowland has finally opened up about her altercation with the security guard at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. 

During her interview with the Associated Press on Thursday, the 43-year-old singer explained what happened on the red carpet Marcello Mio premiere on May 21, when she was seen speaking sternly to a security guard.

The Destiny’s Child alum revealed, “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened.”

 “I have a boundary. And I stand by those boundaries. And that is it," Kelly told the outlet.

The Brown Eyes hitmaker continued, “And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded, or pushed off, or told to get off.”

“I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground. And that was it,” she added.

The incident occurred at the Palais des Festivals red carpet on Tuesday, where a security guard repeatedly touched Kelly's arm and pushed her up the stairs as she posed for photographs.

Kelly seemingly lost her cool and lashed out on the security guard.

