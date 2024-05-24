 

Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest

Arrest warrants were issued for both Sean Kingston and his mother on charges of fraud and theft

May 24, 2024

Sean Kingston and his mother found themselves in hot waters as they were arrested on numerous fraud and theft charges on Thursday. 

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning as Dania Beach District detectives, the Strategic Investigations Unit and a police SWAT team raided a house Kingston was renting in South Florida and took his mother into custody. 

Hours later, an arrest warrant was issued for the Beautiful Girls singer who was performing in California for a performance, subsequently taking him into custody near Fort Irwin, an army base about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The arrest had been pending for two months after Ver Ver Entertainment sued him in February for unpaid fees related to the sale and installation of a 232-inch television. 

“He basically has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people,” an attorney for the company, Dennis Card, alleged to Local 10 News Thursday.

“He induces them into giving him really expensive things. This is an organised, systematic fraud.”

In response, Kingston took to Instagram to address the issue later on Thursday afternoon.

“People love negative energy!” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

