Is Mauricio Pochettino becoming Manchester United's manager?

Manchester United consider replacing Erik Ten Hag with Mauricio Pochettino. — AFP

There have been talks going on for some time about the replacement of Manchester United’s manager Erik Ten Hag after the English club’s bad performance in the last season, ahead of the FA Cup, giving way to possible contenders for the Dutchman’s position.

A report from ESPN, citing sources, revealed that the word is out to fill the shoes of Erik Ten Hag, putting in jeopardy, the place of the 54-year-old coach, as Old Trafford could not perform under his guidance.

The Red Devils finished at their lowest-ever position in the Premier League and if it wants to qualify for the European Cup, it need to defeat Manchester City Saturday at Wembley.

The Ineos owners are reportedly considering the names who could be the top candidates to replace Ten Hag. The names include Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

Both the managers have withdrawn from their responsibilities from the football clubs they have been managing.

Thomas Tuchel was recently released from Bayern Munich and Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea earlier this week.

The current manager of Ipswich Town Kieran McKenna and Brentford manager Thomas Frank are also on the list, according to the outlet’s report.

The report noted: "Informal discussions have been held with representatives of all four of those potential candidates."

The sources added: "McKenna, who has guided Ipswich back to the Premier League following back-to-back promotions after taking over in December 2021, worked as an assistant to former United managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he would be excited by the opportunity to return to Old Trafford."