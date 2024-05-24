 

Former actor-cum-model Zainab Jamil survives 'murder attempt'

"Khuda Aur Muhabbat" actor claims she received threatening messages and letter before gun attack

By
Mian Abid

May 24, 2024

Former actor-cum-model Zainab Jamil survives murder attempt
Former actress-cum-model Zainab Jamil. — Instagram/@iamzainabjamil

LAHORE: Former actor-cum-model Zainab Jamil has sustained serious injuries after surviving a fierce gun attack carried out by masked men at her vehicle in Lahore’s DHA Phase IV, Geo News reported on Friday.

Jamil, who earned fame from the first season of a famous drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat, received six bullets after two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle resorted to heavy firing at her vehicle when she was going to her saloon on Wednesday.

The unidentified attackers managed to flee from the crime scene.

She was immediately shifted to a hospital in critical condition, however, she survived the murder attempt. 

After gaining consciousness at the hospital, the former actor recorded her statement in which she revealed that she was receiving murder threats while a threat letter was also posted to her saloon.

Zainab further said that she didn’t know the attackers, however, it was obvious that it was a planned attack as the armed men were seemingly fully prepared to target her vehicle en route to her saloon.

Police lodged a case against two unidentified men following a complaint from Zainab’s uncle. Police personnel said that they recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the crime scene.

They added that the culprits were being traced via Safe City cameras and they would be arrested soon.

Alongside Khuda and Mubabbat, Zainab worked on several projects including Sada Sukhi Raho, Sasural Meri Behen Ka, Mannchali, Aap ki kaneez and others.

She announced taking a break from showbiz in December 2020, giving reasons to spend her life in accordance with the Islamic teachings and learn more about Islam.

