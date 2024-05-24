 
Jennifer Lopez fears ‘unimaginable' humiliation amid Ben Affleck split rumours?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly struggling with new fears amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

May 24, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly afraid of losing more than her husband Ben Affleck after her third divorce.

As fans will be aware, the 53-year-old multihyphenate already has two failed marriages with former husbands Marc Anthony and Cris Judd.

Now, amid Ben Affleck split rumours a mole squealed to Heat Magazine, “Ben and Jen have been locked in this standoff, and as much as Jen would love for it to be the other way around, it’s looking like she’s the one who’s going to have to grovel.”

They even claimed, “The truth is, Ben’s adjusted to their time apart a lot better than she has.”

Speaking of the Get on The Floor hitmaker, the source added, “Divorce is not an option for her, and she’s mortified that it’s gotten to the point where people are openly talking about them being on the verge of a split.”

“Not only would breaking up shatter her heart and destroy her self-esteem, but the sheer humiliation of it is unimaginable. That’s why she’s willing to do whatever it takes to fix things,” they said in conclusion. 

