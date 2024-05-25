Eminem gears to release new album, 'The Death of Slim Shady'

Eminem might have just announced the death of his alter ego, Slim Shady.

Recently, a fake obituary for Eminem’s longtime alter ego ran in the Detroit Free Press, declaring him “dead” as the rapper is gearing up to drop his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), this summer.

The now 51-year-old rapper, released Slim Shady back in 1997 which was then followed by February 23, 1999’s The Slim Shady, which earned him his first two Grammy awards for the single, My Name Is.

Given the fame Eminem’s music has received worldwide, even earning him the rightful title of the God of rap or Rap God, also a reference to one of his hit tracks of the same title, the artist was interviewed regarding his music numerous times.

"Eminem made great videos that were probably the most popular on TRL and MTV at the time," said former MTV president Van Toffler.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview by Eminem to Rolling Stone, back in 2000, "The kids listening to my music get the joke. They can tell when I'm serious and when I'm not. They can tell the entertainment of it."