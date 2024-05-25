 
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album

Lenny Kravitz dropped his latest album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24, 2024

May 25, 2024

Lenny Kravitz just celebrated his 60th birthday in advance on May 24, 2024, Friday, in the city of love, Paris.

The Grammy-winning artist also released his highly anticipated music album, Blue Electric Light, on the same day and held a star-studded birthday and record release party at the iconic Hôtel de Crillon, as per PEOPLE.

The artist, who will turn 60 on May 26, kicked off the celebration with dinner which was then followed by an after party where DJ Ruckus was invited to spin tunes for the night, as a source revealed.

An insider also revealed that the artist hosted a "joyous evening surrounded by his closest family and friends," also giving an insight that tributes to his late mom, actress, Roxie Roker, were also made at the event.

Kravitz’s close friends and family in attendance were the music icon’s ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, their daughter, Zoë Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, Pauletta Washington and her son John David, Chris Rock, Laurence Fishburne, Colman Domingo and Marisa Tomei.

