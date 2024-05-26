Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?

Alec Baldwin's charge for involuntary manslaughter was upheld by the New Mexico judge who was overseeing his case which lead to the proceeding of his July trial.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion that concerned the dismissal of the charge against Baldwin on Friday, May 24, by means of an order.

The 66-year-old actor, who was in possession of a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the Western movie Rust in 2021, ended up accidently taking the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as well as dealing injury to director Joel Souza.

Baldwin's lawyers told PEOPLE the following on Friday, “We look forward to our day in court”.

The Boss Baby star has held the stance that the trigger wasn’t pulled by him as well as the fact that he was unaware that the gun consisted of live ammunition.

If convicted at trial, he is up against up to 18 months of jail time. Sommer set the hearing of May 17 for the purpose of entertaining the arguments from the prosecution and the defense following a heated clash against both parties.