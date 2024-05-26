 
Geo News

Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?

Alec Baldwin was charged for invlountary manslaughter for accidently shooting the a prop gun at the set of 'Rust'

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?

Alec Baldwin's charge for involuntary manslaughter was upheld by the New Mexico judge who was overseeing his case which lead to the proceeding of his July trial.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion that concerned the dismissal of the charge against Baldwin on Friday, May 24, by means of an order.

The 66-year-old actor, who was in possession of a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the Western movie Rust in 2021, ended up accidently taking the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as well as dealing injury to director Joel Souza.

Baldwin's lawyers told PEOPLE the following on Friday, “We look forward to our day in court”.

The Boss Baby star has held the stance that the trigger wasn’t pulled by him as well as the fact that he was unaware that the gun consisted of live ammunition.

If convicted at trial, he is up against up to 18 months of jail time. Sommer set the hearing of May 17 for the purpose of entertaining the arguments from the prosecution and the defense following a heated clash against both parties.

Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam video
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King Charles's commendation
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King Charles's commendation
Britney Spears voices support for 'self-compassion' and 'healing'
Britney Spears voices support for 'self-compassion' and 'healing'
Jelly Roll makes shock admission about his sobriety
Jelly Roll makes shock admission about his sobriety
Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at 'amazing' Lisbon concert video
Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at 'amazing' Lisbon concert
Millie Bobby Brown introduces the world to her 'handsome' family addition
Millie Bobby Brown introduces the world to her 'handsome' family addition
Mahira Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' from Shahrukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Mahira Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' from Shahrukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'