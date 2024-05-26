 
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian under same roof for North West as they attended her show

May 26, 2024

It's well-known that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had issues with each other's parenting styles. But for North West, the parents jointly attended her latest feat at the Hollywood Bowl.

It's her stage debut as Simba in a concert organized to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King.

Receiving the standing ovation, North's parents were over the moon as they captured their daughter's happy moments on the phones.

The mother-of-four showed the behind-the-scenes snaps of her child while the Donda hitmaker recorded the entire show.

"Kanye filmed the whole time and gave North a standing ovation," the insider told Us Weekly.

The source similarly gushes over her performance. "She was absolutely adorable and you can tell she will be a good singer. She has a good voice. She danced and moved across the stage and had good rhythm."

North, meanwhile, was familiar with being on stage as she had previously performed with his father for his album Vultures 1.

