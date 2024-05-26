 
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plans to some home decor shopping together

May 26, 2024

Travis Kelce is reportedly planning to make multiple trips across the Atlantic to attend more of Taylor Swift Eras Tour performances.

As the NFL preseason is not commencing until August, Kelce seems to have some time on his hands and intends to support the Lover hitmaker.

According to US Weekly report, sources revealed that the NFL star is eager to be by his girlfriend's side.

The source stated, "He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time."

The outlet also reported that Kelce and Swift are also planning to indulge in some home and decor shopping.

"They love going antique shopping and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas," the source said.

Kelce, who recently attended his fifth Eras Tour show in Paris alongside celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, expressed his enthusiasm for the performances on his New Heights podcast.

He said, "I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are," adding, "It was electric in there."

