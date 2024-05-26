Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox honor 'special soul' with wood-carved boat

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a heartfelt project dedicated to the child he and fiancee Megan Fox lost during pregnancy.

On May 23, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a video on TikTok showcasing his wood carving project.

In the video he revealed his creation—a miniature Norwegian-style boat complete with oars and a sail.

"I just finished the boat... These are the final details of the ship," MGK said in the video.

In the caption he explained, "My first wood carving. For a special soul that will be found again."

This tribute comes nearly seven months after Megan Fox revealed in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Fans responded with overwhelming support in the comment section, praising MGK's craftsmanship and offering their condolences.

One wrote, "Dude, this video almost made me cry. I just had to bury my son who was two months old because the mother took his life while he was sleeping. Your music has gotten me through this. Thank you."

Meanwhile another added, "Who else is just finding out that MGK is an arts and crafts guy?"