 
Geo News

Alec Bladwin turns to family after judge's involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Bladwin turns to his family after a judge sticks to the original charge in the Rust shooting

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Alec Bladwin turns to family after judges involuntary manslaughter charge
Alec Bladwin turns to family after judge's involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Bladwin’s video with his youngest has started circulating the internet, just a bit after the judge handling his Rust case decided to uphold his involuntary manslaughter charge.

A glimpse into the actor’s life has been shared by his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Alec Bladwin turns to family after judges involuntary manslaughter charge

The post in question features a video of her youngest daughter “wanting dada”, all while walking around the house.

A second clip was also connected showed the moment where she was jumping up on the bed, alongside Alec, while he was reading her an animal sounds book.

Her mom also added a caption to the post and it reads, “’I want dada, I want dada’….shes talking more and more.”

“This is her first sentence [heart emoji] They love watching puppies together.”

Before concluding she also added, “The sweet things we are grateful for…that laughter. It calms the heart”.

For those unversed, this has come just a day after a New Mexico judge denied the actor’s bid to dismiss the indictment relating to the October 2021 incident involving cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The entire issue revolves around a prop gun that Baldwin was handed on the set, with a real bullet inside.

The bullet in question injured the director Joel Souza and killed 42-year-old Hutchins. 

Chad Michael Murray talks agoraphobia battle: ‘I was very fragile'
Chad Michael Murray talks agoraphobia battle: ‘I was very fragile'
Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away at 83
Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away at 83
Harry Styles 'likens' to 'camera-loving' dog
Harry Styles 'likens' to 'camera-loving' dog
Lady Gaga's 2024 Met Gala dress would have broken internet
Lady Gaga's 2024 Met Gala dress would have broken internet
Chris Hemsworth's father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max
Chris Hemsworth's father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam video
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album