Alec Bladwin turns to family after judge's involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Bladwin’s video with his youngest has started circulating the internet, just a bit after the judge handling his Rust case decided to uphold his involuntary manslaughter charge.

A glimpse into the actor’s life has been shared by his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The post in question features a video of her youngest daughter “wanting dada”, all while walking around the house.

A second clip was also connected showed the moment where she was jumping up on the bed, alongside Alec, while he was reading her an animal sounds book.

Her mom also added a caption to the post and it reads, “’I want dada, I want dada’….shes talking more and more.”

“This is her first sentence [heart emoji] They love watching puppies together.”

Before concluding she also added, “The sweet things we are grateful for…that laughter. It calms the heart”.

For those unversed, this has come just a day after a New Mexico judge denied the actor’s bid to dismiss the indictment relating to the October 2021 incident involving cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The entire issue revolves around a prop gun that Baldwin was handed on the set, with a real bullet inside.

The bullet in question injured the director Joel Souza and killed 42-year-old Hutchins.