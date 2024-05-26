Chad Michael Murray talks agoraphobia battle: ‘I was very fragile'

Chad Michael Murray has just shed some light into what it feels like to suffer from agoraphobia behind the scenes.

The One Tree Hill actor weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Cut.

During that chat he expressed the truly debilitating nature of the entire thing and admitted that there were times he felt the “world closing in” on him.

He started the admission by revealing that he was “far more fragile than I ever put on” at the time.

Recounting the entire thing he said, “Everyone starts telling you ‘Yes,’ But I was walking around with a really pained heart.”

“I was around 23, and I had an event in Miami, but I couldn’t leave my hotel room. The world felt like it was closing in; I was having anxiety attacks,” he started by admitting.

“I woke up and felt unsettled. I didn’t like the direction that I was going in my life. I went to church, and I got a tattoo of a cross on my left wrist, and I was like, I’m going to move myself in faith.”

But “I stick to the things I believe in” so “let's just say a piece of material were to come across my desk, which has happened plenty of times over the last 22 years, that I don't necessarily feel is what I believe or what I'm selling — then that's not for me.”

“I don't want to step in something that I don't believe in any way, because it's going to destroy it for everybody else involved,” he also added during the course of his chat.

Before concluding he also added, “If you don't fully love and embrace the character that you are inhabiting, it will show on screen. I always want to give the people that I'm working with and the people who are going to watch the movie, the most of me.”