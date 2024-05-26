 
Ed O'Neill addresses 'Modern Family' sequel rumors

Ed O’Neill played the role of the Pritchett-Dunphy family patriarch, named Jay

May 26, 2024

Ed O’Neill, the Modern Family actor broke his silence amid speculation about the show’s sequel or reunion.

During an interview with TV Insider while promoting FX’s upcoming series Clipped at the Disney Upfront in New York City, the 78-year-old actor showed hesitation about his return but later reassured his fans.

“I don’t like to do that stuff,” he told the outlet.

However, he  added, “I mean, I am open to it. I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

The news came after Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played the role of lawyer Mitchell Pritchett shared a cryptic post on Friday on Instagram.

He posted a picture of Modern Family’s iconic set, that reads, “Haven’t seen this view in a while,” igniting the speculations of the sitcom’s sequel.

Additionally, the Ugly Betty actor also collaborated with the series child star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons in a TikTok video, recreating a scene from the Modern Family.

Modern Family:

The Modern Family is an American sitcom created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, debuted in 2009, and aired for 11 seasons and 250 episodes on ABC, marking its end in April 2020.

The cast of Modern Family includes O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

